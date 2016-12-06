Ten Years Of Bands Played At Melody Bar (Classic Era) Reunions
In the spirit of the previous post, here's how the numbers crunched for the bands that've gotten played at the classic-era Melody Bar Reunions...
1. The Smiths (26 plays)
2. New Order (25 plays)
3. Depeche Mode (24 plays)
4. The Wonder Stuff (23 plays)
5. Pop Will Eat Itself (21 plays)
6 (tie). Ministry (19 plays)
The Cure (19 plays)
8. Happy Mondays (18 plays)
9. Siouxsie And The Banshees (16 plays)
10. Front 242 (15 plays)
And here's the rest, by number of plays...
14 Plays:
Echo And The Bunnymen
James
13 Plays:
Dramarama
Nine Inch Nails
12 Plays:
The Clash
The Stone Roses
11 Plays:
Blancmange
10 Plays:
Public Image, Ltd.
The Psychedelic Furs
9 Plays:
Gang Of Four
Morrissey
Pet Shop Boys
The Cult
The English Beat
The Shamen
8 Plays:
Erasure
The Chameleons UK
The Jam
The Jesus and Mary Chain
Yazoo
7 Plays:
APB
David Bowie
Deee-Lite
Divinyls
Joy Division
Love And Rockets
Ned's Atomic Dustbin
Nitzer Ebb
Pixies
The Godfathers
The Sisters Of Mercy
6 Plays:
Big Audio Dynamite
Buzzcocks
Heaven 17
Madness
Sex Pistols
Simple Minds
5 Plays:
Book Of Love
Bronski Beat
Fine Young Cannibals
Jesus Jones
Nirvana
Pete Shelley
Time Zone
Times Two
Tones on Tail
Violent Femmes
4 Plays:
Bauhaus
Camouflage
Dandelion Fire
Dead Or Alive
Definition Of Sound
Everlast
Iggy Pop
Lene Lovich
R.E.M.
Ramones
Renegade Soundwave
Romeo Void
Sweet
The Charlatans UK
The House Of Love
The Replacements
Tin Tin
Visage
3 Plays:
A Certain Ratio
ABC
Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine
Dominatrix
Electronic
Generation X
INXS
Jane’s Addiction
Malcom McLaren
Prince
Ride
Secession
Shriekback
Talking Heads
The 25th Of May
The Doves
The Icicle Works
The KLF
The Wolfgang Press
Xymox
2 Plays:
Apotheosis
Baltimora
Blondie
Blue Zoo
Blur
B-Movie
Cetu Javu
Danielle Dax
Devo
Gary Numan
Gene Loves Jezebel
General Public
Jigs Giglio
Joe Jackson
Kate Bush
Killing Joke
Kissing The Pink
Les Rita Mitsouko
Marc Almond
Medium Medium
Modern English
Northside
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
Primal Scream
Rage Against the Machine
Spandau Ballet
Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy
Strafe
Sunscreem
The B-52's
The Damned
The Farm
The Hoodoo Gurus
The Human League
The JAMMS
The Mighty Lemon Drops
The Ocean Blue
The Soup Dragons
The Undertones
The Waterboys
Tom Tom Club
Wide Boy Awake
XTC
1 Play:
808 State
A Guy Called Gerald
Ace Frehley
Adam And The Ants
Adorable
Age of Chance
Altered Images
Anything Box
Bachman-Turner Overdrive
Bedazzled
Big Country
Billy Idol
Brain Ferry
Brian Brain
Cabaret Voltaire
Camper Van Beethoven
CCCP
China Crisis
Crossfire Choir
Cult Hero
Curve
Electric Guitars
Elvis Costello
Endgames
Everything But The Girl
Fad Gadget
Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Frankie Valli
Glen Miller
Gloria Jones
Grace Jones
Gracie Fields
Hillary
Holly And The Italians
Holy Ghost!
Hunters & Collectors
Ian Dury And The Blockheads
Intaferon
ISH
Japan
Jigs And The Pigs
Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers
Julian Cope
King
Kirsty McColl
Kon Kan
Lenny Kravitz
Mantronix
Maria Callas
MARRS
Michael Des Barres and Holly Knight
Milltown Brothers
Moev
My Life With The Thrill Kill Cult
New Model Army
Nina Hagen
Oasis
Our Daughter's Wedding
Pete Wylie
Peter Murphy
Peter Schilling
Plastic Bertrand
Propaganda
Public Enemy
Red Flag
Red Rockers
Room 11
Roxy Music
Run DMC
Saint Etienne
Scarlet Fantastic
Scritti Politti
Sinead O’Conner
Snake River Controversy
Soft Cell
Squeeze
Stereo MCs
Suede
Talk Talk
Tears For Fears
Terence Trent D'Arby
The Adult Net
The Adverts
The Bongos
The Colour Field
The Communards
The Creatures
The Dead Kennedys
The Doors
The Fall
The Frank and Walters
The Higsons
The Long Ryders
The Lords of the New Church
The Lucy Show
The Mock Turtles
The Normal
The Paul Collins Beat
The Pretenders
The Proclaimers
The Real People
The Screaming Blue Messiahs
The Special AKA
The Stranglers
The Sugarcubes
The Teardrop Explodes
The The
The Trashcan Sinatras
The Virgin Prunes
Thomas Dolby
Thompson Twins
Tommy Keene
U2
Ultravox
Uncut
Us 3
Vera Lynn
Vicious Pink
Wreckless Eric
Vicious Pink
Wreckless Eric
