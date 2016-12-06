Ten Years Of Songs Played At Melody Bar Reunions (Classic Era)

I've spent a little time crunching some numbers, and a little grooming of the raw data shows there's actually a result to be reported: a definitive list of what's been played in the first decade of Melody Bar Classic-Era Reunions.



This includes the first real one at The Loop Lounge on February 17, 2007, and then all the events held since then at the New Brunswick Elks' Club. (I'm including the additional Stunt Pinfield "make-up" event from a couple of years back.)



There's always a possibility that a song dropped out, especially due to busy DJs forgetting to write down what they've played. But this is what we've got, so we're rolling with it.



I've divided up the list according to the number of plays...but let's start with the top 10 (or so):



1. (Played 12 Times)

Front 242 - Headhunter



2. (Tied; Played 11 Times)

Dramarama - Anything, Anything (I'll Give You)

Happy Mondays - Step On



4. (Tied; Played 9 Times)

Blancmange - Living On The Ceiling

James - Laid

The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary

The Smiths - How Soon Is Now?



8. (Played 8 Times)

The Wonder Stuff - A Wish Away



9. (Tied; Played 7 Times)

Deee-Lite - Groove Is In The Heart

Depeche Mode - Strangelove

Divinyls - I Touch Myself

New Order - Bizarre Love Triangle

The Cure - In Between Days

The Shamen - Move Any Mountain (Progen '91)

The Stone Roses - Fools Gold





And now all the rest, grouped by number of plays...



Played 6 times:



Madness - One Step Beyond

Ministry - (Everyday Is) Halloween

Nine Inch Nails - Head Like a Hole

Pop Will Eat Itself - Let's Get Ugly

Pop Will Eat Itself - Wise Up Sucker

The Chameleons UK - Swamp Thing

The Cure - Just Like Heaven



Played 5 times:



APB - Shoot You Down

Bronski Beat - Smalltown Boy

Buzzcocks - What Do I Get

Fine Young Cannibals - Johnny Come Home

Ministry - Work For Love

Public Image, Ltd. - This Is Not A Love Song

The Jesus And Mary Chain - Head On

The Smiths - Bigmouth Strikes Again

Time Zone - World Destruction

Tones on Tail - Go!



Played 4 Times:



Camouflage - The Great Commandment

Definition Of Sound - Wear Your Love Like Heaven

Echo And The Bunnymen - Lips Like Sugar

Echo And The Bunnymen - The Killing Moon

Erasure - A Little Respect

Everlast - F*** Everyone

Gang Of Four - I Found That Essence Rare

Happy Mondays - Bob’s Yer Uncle

Iggy Pop - Lust For Life

Jesus Jones - Right Here Right Now

Ned's Atomic Dustbin - Happy

New Order - Temptation

Nine Inch Nails - Sin

Nitzer Ebb - Murderous

Pixies - Debaser

Pop Will Eat Itself - Def Con One

Renegade Soundwave - Biting My Nails

Sex Pistols - Anarchy In The U.K.

Siouxsie And The Banshees - Cities In Dust

Siouxsie And The Banshees - Kiss Them For Me

The Godfathers - Birth, School, Work, Death

The Smiths - This Charming Man

Yazoo - Don't Walk Away From Love



Played 3 Times:



Bauhaus - Kick In The Eye

Big Audio Dynamite - The Bottom Line

Book Of Love - Boy

Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine - Sheriff Fatman

Depeche Mode - Route 66 (Remixed By The Beatmasters)

Dominatrix - The Dominatrix Sleeps Tonight

Electronic - Get The Message

Erasure - Oh L'Amour

Heaven 17 - Are Everything

James - Sit Down

Jane’s Addiction - Been Caught Stealing

Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart

Malcom McLaren - Madame Butterfly

Ministry - I Wanted To Tell Her

Morrissey - The Last of the Famous International Playboys

Ned's Atomic Dustbin - Grey Cell Green

New Order - Blue Monday

Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

Pet Shop Boys - West End Girls

Pete Shelley - Homosapien

Romeo Void - Never Say Never

Sweet - Ballroom Blitz

The Charlatans UK - The Only One I Know

The Clash - Train in Vain

The Doves - I Wouldn't Know You From The Rest

The English Beat - Tears Of A Clown

The Icicle Works - Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream)

The Jam - A Town Called Malice

The Psychedelic Furs - Heaven

The Sisters Of Mercy - Lucretia My Reflection

The Stone Roses - She Bangs The Drums

The Wolfgang Press - Shut That Door

The Wonder Stuff - Circle Square

The Wonder Stuff - Dizzy (with Vic Reeves)

The Wonder Stuff - Unbearable

Times Two - Sweet Jane's Revenge

Tin Tin - Kiss Me

Violent Femmes - Blister In The Sun



Played Twice:



A Certain Ratio - Do The Du

APB - What Kind Of Girl?

Apotheosis - O Fortuna

Baltimora - Tarzan Boy

Blancmange - Blind Vision

Blue Zoo - (Somewhere In The World There's A) Cowboy Smiling

B-Movie - Nowhere Girl

Book Of Love - I Touch Roses

Dandelion Fire - Bulb

Dandelion Fire - Elation

Dead Or Alive - Brand New Lover

Dead Or Alive - You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)

Depeche Mode - Just Can't Get Enough

Depeche Mode - Never Let Me Down Again

Depeche Mode - New Life

Depeche Mode - Personal Jesus

Devo - Uncontrollable Urge

Echo And The Bunnymen - The Cutter

Front 242 - Welcome to Paradise

Gang Of Four - Damaged Goods

Gang Of Four - I Love A Man In A Uniform

Gene Loves Jezebel - Desire

Generation X - Ready, Steady, Go

Happy Mondays - Kinky Afro

Heaven 17 - Let Me Go

James - Born Of Frustration

Jigs Giglio - The Melody

Joe Jackson - Got the Time

Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill

Kissing The Pink - Certain Things Are Likely

Lene Lovich - Lucky Number

Lene Lovich - New Toy

Love And Rockets - Ball Of Confusion

Love And Rockets - Kundalini Express

Love And Rockets - So Alive

Marc Almond - Tears Run Rings

Medium Medium - Hungry, So Angry

Morrissey - Suedehead

New Order - Age Of Consent

Nitzer Ebb - Join In The Chant

Northside - Take Five

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark - Locomotion

Pet Shop Boys - It’s A Sin

Pixies - Gigantic

Pop Will Eat Itself - Can You Dig It

Public Image, Ltd. - Public Image

R.E.M. - It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)

Rage Against the Machine - Killing In The Name Of

Ramones - Lets Dance

Secession - Touch

Shriekback - Nemesis

Simple Minds - Promised You A Miracle

Siouxsie And The Banshees - Christine

Siouxsie And The Banshees - Hong Kong Garden

Spandau Ballet - Chant No. 1

Strafe - Set It Off

Sunscreem - Love U More

The 25th Of May - What's Going On

The Clash - Brand New Cadillac

The Cure - The Walk

The Damned - Alone Again, Or

The English Beat - Ranking Full Stop

The Godfathers - This Damn Nation

The House Of Love - Christine

The Jam - Beat Surrender

The JAMMS - Doctorin' The Tardis

The Jesus and Mary Chain - Far Gone And Out

The KLF - 3AM Eternal

The Ocean Blue - Between Something And Nothing

The Replacements - I Will Dare

The Sisters Of Mercy - This Corrosion

The Sisters Of Mercy - Walk Away

The Smiths - Panic

The Soup Dragons - Divine Thing

The Stone Roses - I Wanna Be Adored

The Undertones - Teenage Kicks

The Waterboys - The Whole of the Moon

The Wonder Stuff - Don’t Let Me Down (Gently)

Times Two - Sweet Jane’s Revenge

Tom Tom Club - Genius of Love

Visage - Visage

Wide Boy Awake - Slang Teacher

Xymox - Obsession

Yazoo - Situation



Played Once:



808 State - Pacific 202

A Certain Ratio - Shack Up

A Guy Called Gerald - Voodoo Ray

ABC - Poison Arrow

ABC - Tears Are Not Enough

ABC - The Look Of Love

Ace Frehley - New York Groove

Adam And The Ants - Antmusic

Adorable - Sunshine Smile

Age of Chance - Kiss

Altered Images - Happy Birthday

Anything Box - Living In Oblivion

Bachman-Turner Overdrive - You Ain’t Seen Nothin' Yet

Bauhaus - Third Uncle (12")

Bedazzled - Teenage Mother Superior

Big Audio Dynamite - E=MC2

Big Audio Dynamite - Rush

Big Audio Dynamite - Rush

Big Country - In A Big Country

Billy Idol - Love Calling

Blondie - Dreaming

Blondie - Sunday Girl

Blur - Song 2

Blur - There’s No Other Way

Brain Ferry - Kiss and Tell

Brian Brain - Jive Jive

Buzzcocks - Ever Fallen In Love

Cabaret Voltaire - Sensoria

Camper Van Beethoven - Take the Skinheads Bowling

CCCP - American Soviets

Cetu Javu - Have in Mind

Cetu Javu - Situations

China Crisis - Scream Down at Me

Crossfire Choir - What’s it To Ya

Cult Hero - I Dig You

Curve - Coast Is Clear

Danielle Dax - Cat House

Danielle Dax - Yummer Yummer Man

David Bowie - Boys Keep Swinging

David Bowie - Golden Years

David Bowie - Heroes

David Bowie - John, I’m Only Dancing

David Bowie - Rebel Rebel

David Bowie - Stay (live)

David Bowie - Suffragette City

Depeche Mode - A Question of Time

Depeche Mode - Enjoy The Silence

Depeche Mode - Fly On A Windscreen

Depeche Mode - Just Cant Get Enough

Depeche Mode - Master And Servant

Depeche Mode - People are People

Dramarama - Last Cigarette

Dramarama - Long Long Gone

Echo And The Bunnymen - Crystal Days

Echo And The Bunnymen - Never Stop

Echo And The Bunnymen - Seven Seas

Echo And The Bunnymen - The Killing Moon

Electric Guitars - Work

Elvis Costello - Pump It Up

Endgames - We Feel Good (Future’s Looking Fine)

Erasure - Leave Me to Bleed

Everything But The Girl - Bittersweet

Fad Gadget - Collapsing New People

Frankie Goes to Hollywood - Two Tribes

Frankie Valli - Rag Doll

Front 242 - Quite Unusual

Gang Of Four - To Hell With Poverty

Gary Numan - Are 'Friends' Electric?

Gary Numan - Cars

General Public - Never You Done That

General Public - Tenderness

Generation X - King Rockers

Glen Miller - In the Mood

Gloria Jones - Tainted Love

Grace Jones - Nipple to the Bottle

Gracie Fields - Now Is The Hour

Happy Mondays - Hallelujah

Heaven 17 - (We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thing

Hillary - Drop Your Pants

Holly And The Italians - I Wanna Go Home

Holy Ghost! - I Wanted To Tell Her

Hunters & Collectors - Is There Anybody In There

Ian Dury And The Blockheads - Reasons To Be Cheerful, Part 3

Intaferon - Get Out of London

INXS - Need You Tonight

INXS - Not Enough Time

INXS - Original Sin

ISH - Some Day

Japan - Quiet Life

Jesus Jones - I Don’t Want That Kind Of Love

Jigs And The Pigs - The Reason I Rock

Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers - Roadrunner

Joy Division - Atmosphere

Joy Division - Digital

Joy Division - Isolation

Joy Division - Transmission

Julian Cope - World Shut Your Mouth

Killing Joke - Change

Killing Joke - Lets All Go (To The Fire Dances)

King - Love And Pride

Kirsty McColl - A New England

Kon Kan - I Beg Your Pardon

Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way

Les Rita Mitsouko - Marcia Baila

Les Rita Mitsouko - Marcia Balia

Love And Rockets - No Big Deal

Mantronix - Scream

Maria Callas - Ebben

MARRS - Pump Up The Volume

Michael Des Barres and Holly Knight - Obsession

Milltown Brothers - Which Way Should I Jump

Ministry - Cold Life

Ministry - Effigy (I’m Not An)

Ministry - Over the Shoulder

Ministry - Over the Shoulder

Ministry - Stigmata

Modern English - I Melt With You

Modern English - Someone’s Calling

Moev - Capital Heaven

Morrissey - Disappointed

Morrissey - Every Day Is Like Sunday

Morrissey - Irish Blood, English Heart

Morrissey - National Front Disco

My Life With The Thrill Kill Cult - Sex On Wheels

New Model Army - Stupid Questions

New Order - Crystal

New Order - Everything's Gone Green

New Order - Fine Time

New Order - Hurt

New Order - Love Vigilantes

New Order - Love Vigilantes

New Order - Shellshock

New Order - Temptation '98

New Order - Thieves Like Us

Nina Hagen - New York, New York

Nine Inch Nails - Closer

Nine Inch Nails - Down In It

Nine Inch Nails - Get Down Make Love

Nirvana - Lithium

Nirvana - Territorial Pissing

Nitzer Ebb - Let Beauty Loose

Oasis - Supersonic

Our Daughter's Wedding - Lawn Chairs

Pet Shop Boys - Domino Dancing

Pet Shop Boys - Heart

Pet Shop Boys - Opportunities

Pet Shop Boys - What Have I Done To Deserve This?

Pete Shelley - Homosapien

Pete Shelley - Telephone Operator

Pete Wylie - Sinful

Peter Murphy - Cuts You Up

Peter Schilling - Major Tom (Coming Home)

Pixies - Wave of Mutilation

Plastic Bertrand - Ca Plane Pour Moi

Pop Will Eat Itself - Karmadrome

Pop Will Eat Itself - There Is No Love Between Us Anymore

Pop Will Eat Itself - X Y and Zee (Electric Sunshine Mix)

Primal Scream - Loaded

Primal Scream - Moving On Up

Prince - Controversy

Prince - Erotic City

Prince - Lets Go Crazy

Propaganda - P:Machinery (Passive)

Public Enemy - Bring The Noise

Public Image, Ltd. - Disappointed

Public Image, Ltd. - Rise

Public Image, Ltd. - Seattle

R.E.M. - Radio Free Europe (Hibtone Version)

R.E.M. - Second Guessing

Ramones - I Wanna Be Sedated

Ramones - Shena Is A Punk Rocker

Red Flag - If I Ever

Red Rockers - China

Ride - Like A Daydream

Ride - Taste

Ride - Vapour Trail

Romeo Void - Never Say Never

Room 11 - Smile

Roxy Music - More Than This

Run DMC - Mary Mary

Saint Etienne - Only Love Can Break Your Heart

Scarlet Fantastic - No Memory

Scritti Politti - Perfect Way

Secession - The Magician

Sex Pistols - Liar

Sex Pistols - No Feelings

Shriekback - Lined Up

Simple Minds - Don’t You Forget About Me

Simple Minds - I Travel

Simple Minds - Love Song

Simple Minds - New Gold Dream

Sinead O’Conner - I Want Your Hands On Me

Siouxsie And The Banshees - Israel

Siouxsie And The Banshees - Spellbound

Siouxsie And The Banshees - The Killing Jar

Siouxsie And The Banshees - The Passenger

Snake River Controversy - How Soon Is Now

Soft Cell - Chips On My Shoulder

Squeeze - Goodbye Girl

Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy - Kiss Me

Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy - She Makes Me Quiver

Stereo MCs - Connected

Suede - Drowners

Sweet - Little Willy

Talk Talk - It's My Life

Talking Heads - And She Was

Talking Heads - Cities

Talking Heads - Crosseyed And Painless

Tears For Fears - Pale Shelter

Terence Trent D'Arby - Wishing Well

The 25th Of May - What’s Going On

The Adult Net - Incense And Peppermints

The Adverts - Gary Gilmore’s Eyes

The B-52's - 52 Girls

The B-52's - Wig

The Bongos - The Bulrushes

The Chameleons UK - Tears

The Chameleons UK - The Fan And The Bellows

The Charlatans UK - Weirdo

The Clash - Clamp Down

The Clash - I'm Not Down

The Clash - Janie Jones

The Clash - Lightning Strikes

The Clash - Police On My Back

The Clash - Rock The Casbah

The Clash - The Magnificent Seven

The Colour Field - Can’t Get Enough Of You Baby

The Communards - Don’t Leave Me This Way

The Creatures - Right Now

The Cure - Boys Don't Cry

The Cure - Fascination Street

The Cure - Primary

The Cure - The Blood

The Dead Kennedys - Too Drunk To F***

The Doors - Peace Frog

The English Beat - Hands Off She’s Mine

The English Beat - Save It For Later

The English Beat - Too Nice To Talk To

The English Beat - Twist And Crawl

The Fall - Totally Wired

The Farm - All Together Now

The Farm - Groovy Train

The Frank and Walters - Fashion Crisis Hits New York

The Godfathers - If I Only Had Time

The Higsons - Run Me Down

The Hoodoo Gurus - Bittersweet

The Hoodoo Gurus - Like Wow-Wipeout

The House Of Love - In a Room

The House Of Love - Never

The Human League - Seconds

The Human League - The Sound Of The Crowd

The Jam - Going Underground

The Jam - Start

The Jam - The Eton Rifles

The Jesus and Mary Chain - Sidewalking

The KLF - Last Train To Transcentral

The Long Ryders - Looking For Lewis And Clark

The Lords of the New Church - Russian Roulette

The Lucy Show - A Million Things

The Mighty Lemon Drops - Inside Out

The Mighty Lemon Drops - Out Of Hand

The Mock Turtles - Can You Dig It?

The Normal - Warm Leatherette

The Paul Collins Beat - Rock & Roll Girl

The Pretenders - Message Of Love

The Proclaimers - I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)

The Psychedelic Furs - Alice's House

The Psychedelic Furs - Danger

The Psychedelic Furs - Fall

The Psychedelic Furs - Goodbye

The Psychedelic Furs - Here Come Cowboys

The Psychedelic Furs - Love My Way

The Psychedelic Furs - Pretty In Pink

The Real People - Windowpane

The Replacements - Here Comes a Regular

The Replacements - I’ll Be You

The Screaming Blue Messiahs - I Want To Be A Flintstone

The Shamen - Ebeneezer Goode

The Shamen - Make it Mine

The Smiths - London

The Smiths - Shelia Take A Bow

The Smiths - The Boy With The Thorn In His Side

The Smiths - There Is A Light That Never Goes Out

The Smiths - What Difference Does It Make?

The Smiths - William, It Was Really Nothing

The Special AKA - Free Nelson Mandela

The Stranglers - 5 Minutes

The Sugarcubes - Coldsweat

The Teardrop Explodes - Passionate Friend

The The - Infected

The Trashcan Sinatras - Obscurity Knocks

The Virgin Prunes - Baby Turns Blue

The Wonder Stuff - Circlesquare

The Wonder Stuff - Give Give Give Me More More More

The Wonder Stuff - Its Yer Money I’m After Baby

The Wonder Stuff - Red Berry Joy Town

Thomas Dolby - Radio Silence

Thompson Twins - Hold Me Now

Tin Tin - Cosmic Forces (Kiss Me)

Tommy Keene - Places That Are Gone

U2 - Stories for Boys

Ultravox - Vienna

Uncut - Make Out Club

Us 3 - Cantaloop

Vera Lynn - We’ll Meet Again

Vicious Pink - C-c-can't You See

Violent Femmes - Add It Up

Violent Femmes - Kiss Off

Visage - Fade To Grey

Visage - The Anvil

Wreckless Eric - Whole Wide World

XTC - Generals And Majors

XTC - Life Begins at the Hop

Xymox - Scum

Yazoo - Don’t Go

Yazoo - Nobody's Diary