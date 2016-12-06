Ten Years Of Songs Played At Melody Bar Reunions (Classic Era)
I've spent a little time crunching some numbers, and a little grooming of the raw data shows there's actually a result to be reported: a definitive list of what's been played in the first decade of Melody Bar Classic-Era Reunions.
This includes the first real one at The Loop Lounge on February 17, 2007, and then all the events held since then at the New Brunswick Elks' Club. (I'm including the additional Stunt Pinfield "make-up" event from a couple of years back.)
There's always a possibility that a song dropped out, especially due to busy DJs forgetting to write down what they've played. But this is what we've got, so we're rolling with it.
I've divided up the list according to the number of plays...but let's start with the top 10 (or so):
1. (Played 12 Times)
Front 242 - Headhunter
2. (Tied; Played 11 Times)
Dramarama - Anything, Anything (I'll Give You)
Happy Mondays - Step On
4. (Tied; Played 9 Times)
Blancmange - Living On The Ceiling
James - Laid
The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary
The Smiths - How Soon Is Now?
8. (Played 8 Times)
The Wonder Stuff - A Wish Away
9. (Tied; Played 7 Times)
Deee-Lite - Groove Is In The Heart
Depeche Mode - Strangelove
Divinyls - I Touch Myself
New Order - Bizarre Love Triangle
The Cure - In Between Days
The Shamen - Move Any Mountain (Progen '91)
The Stone Roses - Fools Gold
And now all the rest, grouped by number of plays...
Played 6 times:
Madness - One Step Beyond
Ministry - (Everyday Is) Halloween
Nine Inch Nails - Head Like a Hole
Pop Will Eat Itself - Let's Get Ugly
Pop Will Eat Itself - Wise Up Sucker
The Chameleons UK - Swamp Thing
The Cure - Just Like Heaven
Played 5 times:
APB - Shoot You Down
Bronski Beat - Smalltown Boy
Buzzcocks - What Do I Get
Fine Young Cannibals - Johnny Come Home
Ministry - Work For Love
Public Image, Ltd. - This Is Not A Love Song
The Jesus And Mary Chain - Head On
The Smiths - Bigmouth Strikes Again
Time Zone - World Destruction
Tones on Tail - Go!
Played 4 Times:
Camouflage - The Great Commandment
Definition Of Sound - Wear Your Love Like Heaven
Echo And The Bunnymen - Lips Like Sugar
Echo And The Bunnymen - The Killing Moon
Erasure - A Little Respect
Everlast - F*** Everyone
Gang Of Four - I Found That Essence Rare
Happy Mondays - Bob’s Yer Uncle
Iggy Pop - Lust For Life
Jesus Jones - Right Here Right Now
Ned's Atomic Dustbin - Happy
New Order - Temptation
Nine Inch Nails - Sin
Nitzer Ebb - Murderous
Pixies - Debaser
Pop Will Eat Itself - Def Con One
Renegade Soundwave - Biting My Nails
Sex Pistols - Anarchy In The U.K.
Siouxsie And The Banshees - Cities In Dust
Siouxsie And The Banshees - Kiss Them For Me
The Godfathers - Birth, School, Work, Death
The Smiths - This Charming Man
Yazoo - Don't Walk Away From Love
Played 3 Times:
Bauhaus - Kick In The Eye
Big Audio Dynamite - The Bottom Line
Book Of Love - Boy
Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine - Sheriff Fatman
Depeche Mode - Route 66 (Remixed By The Beatmasters)
Dominatrix - The Dominatrix Sleeps Tonight
Electronic - Get The Message
Erasure - Oh L'Amour
Heaven 17 - Are Everything
James - Sit Down
Jane’s Addiction - Been Caught Stealing
Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart
Malcom McLaren - Madame Butterfly
Ministry - I Wanted To Tell Her
Morrissey - The Last of the Famous International Playboys
Ned's Atomic Dustbin - Grey Cell Green
New Order - Blue Monday
Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
Pet Shop Boys - West End Girls
Pete Shelley - Homosapien
Romeo Void - Never Say Never
Sweet - Ballroom Blitz
The Charlatans UK - The Only One I Know
The Clash - Train in Vain
The Doves - I Wouldn't Know You From The Rest
The English Beat - Tears Of A Clown
The Icicle Works - Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream)
The Jam - A Town Called Malice
The Psychedelic Furs - Heaven
The Sisters Of Mercy - Lucretia My Reflection
The Stone Roses - She Bangs The Drums
The Wolfgang Press - Shut That Door
The Wonder Stuff - Circle Square
The Wonder Stuff - Dizzy (with Vic Reeves)
The Wonder Stuff - Unbearable
Times Two - Sweet Jane's Revenge
Tin Tin - Kiss Me
Violent Femmes - Blister In The Sun
Played Twice:
A Certain Ratio - Do The Du
APB - What Kind Of Girl?
Apotheosis - O Fortuna
Baltimora - Tarzan Boy
Blancmange - Blind Vision
Blue Zoo - (Somewhere In The World There's A) Cowboy Smiling
B-Movie - Nowhere Girl
Book Of Love - I Touch Roses
Dandelion Fire - Bulb
Dandelion Fire - Elation
Dead Or Alive - Brand New Lover
Dead Or Alive - You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)
Depeche Mode - Just Can't Get Enough
Depeche Mode - Never Let Me Down Again
Depeche Mode - New Life
Depeche Mode - Personal Jesus
Devo - Uncontrollable Urge
Echo And The Bunnymen - The Cutter
Front 242 - Welcome to Paradise
Gang Of Four - Damaged Goods
Gang Of Four - I Love A Man In A Uniform
Gene Loves Jezebel - Desire
Generation X - Ready, Steady, Go
Happy Mondays - Kinky Afro
Heaven 17 - Let Me Go
James - Born Of Frustration
Jigs Giglio - The Melody
Joe Jackson - Got the Time
Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill
Kissing The Pink - Certain Things Are Likely
Lene Lovich - Lucky Number
Lene Lovich - New Toy
Love And Rockets - Ball Of Confusion
Love And Rockets - Kundalini Express
Love And Rockets - So Alive
Marc Almond - Tears Run Rings
Medium Medium - Hungry, So Angry
Morrissey - Suedehead
New Order - Age Of Consent
Nitzer Ebb - Join In The Chant
Northside - Take Five
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark - Locomotion
Pet Shop Boys - It’s A Sin
Pixies - Gigantic
Pop Will Eat Itself - Can You Dig It
Public Image, Ltd. - Public Image
R.E.M. - It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
Rage Against the Machine - Killing In The Name Of
Ramones - Lets Dance
Secession - Touch
Shriekback - Nemesis
Simple Minds - Promised You A Miracle
Siouxsie And The Banshees - Christine
Siouxsie And The Banshees - Hong Kong Garden
Spandau Ballet - Chant No. 1
Strafe - Set It Off
Sunscreem - Love U More
The 25th Of May - What's Going On
The Clash - Brand New Cadillac
The Cure - The Walk
The Damned - Alone Again, Or
The English Beat - Ranking Full Stop
The Godfathers - This Damn Nation
The House Of Love - Christine
The Jam - Beat Surrender
The JAMMS - Doctorin' The Tardis
The Jesus and Mary Chain - Far Gone And Out
The KLF - 3AM Eternal
The Ocean Blue - Between Something And Nothing
The Replacements - I Will Dare
The Sisters Of Mercy - This Corrosion
The Sisters Of Mercy - Walk Away
The Smiths - Panic
The Soup Dragons - Divine Thing
The Stone Roses - I Wanna Be Adored
The Undertones - Teenage Kicks
The Waterboys - The Whole of the Moon
The Wonder Stuff - Don’t Let Me Down (Gently)
Times Two - Sweet Jane’s Revenge
Tom Tom Club - Genius of Love
Visage - Visage
Wide Boy Awake - Slang Teacher
Xymox - Obsession
Yazoo - Situation
Played Once:
808 State - Pacific 202
A Certain Ratio - Shack Up
A Guy Called Gerald - Voodoo Ray
ABC - Poison Arrow
ABC - Tears Are Not Enough
ABC - The Look Of Love
Ace Frehley - New York Groove
Adam And The Ants - Antmusic
Adorable - Sunshine Smile
Age of Chance - Kiss
Altered Images - Happy Birthday
Anything Box - Living In Oblivion
Bachman-Turner Overdrive - You Ain’t Seen Nothin' Yet
Bauhaus - Third Uncle (12")
Bedazzled - Teenage Mother Superior
Big Audio Dynamite - E=MC2
Big Audio Dynamite - Rush
Big Audio Dynamite - Rush
Big Country - In A Big Country
Billy Idol - Love Calling
Blondie - Dreaming
Blondie - Sunday Girl
Blur - Song 2
Blur - There’s No Other Way
Brain Ferry - Kiss and Tell
Brian Brain - Jive Jive
Buzzcocks - Ever Fallen In Love
Cabaret Voltaire - Sensoria
Camper Van Beethoven - Take the Skinheads Bowling
CCCP - American Soviets
Cetu Javu - Have in Mind
Cetu Javu - Situations
China Crisis - Scream Down at Me
Crossfire Choir - What’s it To Ya
Cult Hero - I Dig You
Curve - Coast Is Clear
Danielle Dax - Cat House
Danielle Dax - Yummer Yummer Man
David Bowie - Boys Keep Swinging
David Bowie - Golden Years
David Bowie - Heroes
David Bowie - John, I’m Only Dancing
David Bowie - Rebel Rebel
David Bowie - Stay (live)
David Bowie - Suffragette City
Depeche Mode - A Question of Time
Depeche Mode - Enjoy The Silence
Depeche Mode - Fly On A Windscreen
Depeche Mode - Just Cant Get Enough
Depeche Mode - Master And Servant
Depeche Mode - People are People
Dramarama - Last Cigarette
Dramarama - Long Long Gone
Echo And The Bunnymen - Crystal Days
Echo And The Bunnymen - Never Stop
Echo And The Bunnymen - Seven Seas
Echo And The Bunnymen - The Killing Moon
Electric Guitars - Work
Elvis Costello - Pump It Up
Endgames - We Feel Good (Future’s Looking Fine)
Erasure - Leave Me to Bleed
Everything But The Girl - Bittersweet
Fad Gadget - Collapsing New People
Frankie Goes to Hollywood - Two Tribes
Frankie Valli - Rag Doll
Front 242 - Quite Unusual
Gang Of Four - To Hell With Poverty
Gary Numan - Are 'Friends' Electric?
Gary Numan - Cars
General Public - Never You Done That
General Public - Tenderness
Generation X - King Rockers
Glen Miller - In the Mood
Gloria Jones - Tainted Love
Grace Jones - Nipple to the Bottle
Gracie Fields - Now Is The Hour
Happy Mondays - Hallelujah
Heaven 17 - (We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thing
Hillary - Drop Your Pants
Holly And The Italians - I Wanna Go Home
Holy Ghost! - I Wanted To Tell Her
Hunters & Collectors - Is There Anybody In There
Ian Dury And The Blockheads - Reasons To Be Cheerful, Part 3
Intaferon - Get Out of London
INXS - Need You Tonight
INXS - Not Enough Time
INXS - Original Sin
ISH - Some Day
Japan - Quiet Life
Jesus Jones - I Don’t Want That Kind Of Love
Jigs And The Pigs - The Reason I Rock
Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers - Roadrunner
Joy Division - Atmosphere
Joy Division - Digital
Joy Division - Isolation
Joy Division - Transmission
Julian Cope - World Shut Your Mouth
Killing Joke - Change
Killing Joke - Lets All Go (To The Fire Dances)
King - Love And Pride
Kirsty McColl - A New England
Kon Kan - I Beg Your Pardon
Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way
Les Rita Mitsouko - Marcia Baila
Les Rita Mitsouko - Marcia Balia
Love And Rockets - No Big Deal
Mantronix - Scream
Maria Callas - Ebben
MARRS - Pump Up The Volume
Michael Des Barres and Holly Knight - Obsession
Milltown Brothers - Which Way Should I Jump
Ministry - Cold Life
Ministry - Effigy (I’m Not An)
Ministry - Over the Shoulder
Ministry - Over the Shoulder
Ministry - Stigmata
Modern English - I Melt With You
Modern English - Someone’s Calling
Moev - Capital Heaven
Morrissey - Disappointed
Morrissey - Every Day Is Like Sunday
Morrissey - Irish Blood, English Heart
Morrissey - National Front Disco
My Life With The Thrill Kill Cult - Sex On Wheels
New Model Army - Stupid Questions
New Order - Crystal
New Order - Everything's Gone Green
New Order - Fine Time
New Order - Hurt
New Order - Love Vigilantes
New Order - Love Vigilantes
New Order - Shellshock
New Order - Temptation '98
New Order - Thieves Like Us
Nina Hagen - New York, New York
Nine Inch Nails - Closer
Nine Inch Nails - Down In It
Nine Inch Nails - Get Down Make Love
Nirvana - Lithium
Nirvana - Territorial Pissing
Nitzer Ebb - Let Beauty Loose
Oasis - Supersonic
Our Daughter's Wedding - Lawn Chairs
Pet Shop Boys - Domino Dancing
Pet Shop Boys - Heart
Pet Shop Boys - Opportunities
Pet Shop Boys - What Have I Done To Deserve This?
Pete Shelley - Homosapien
Pete Shelley - Telephone Operator
Pete Wylie - Sinful
Peter Murphy - Cuts You Up
Peter Schilling - Major Tom (Coming Home)
Pixies - Wave of Mutilation
Plastic Bertrand - Ca Plane Pour Moi
Pop Will Eat Itself - Karmadrome
Pop Will Eat Itself - There Is No Love Between Us Anymore
Pop Will Eat Itself - X Y and Zee (Electric Sunshine Mix)
Primal Scream - Loaded
Primal Scream - Moving On Up
Prince - Controversy
Prince - Erotic City
Prince - Lets Go Crazy
Propaganda - P:Machinery (Passive)
Public Enemy - Bring The Noise
Public Image, Ltd. - Disappointed
Public Image, Ltd. - Rise
Public Image, Ltd. - Seattle
R.E.M. - Radio Free Europe (Hibtone Version)
R.E.M. - Second Guessing
Ramones - I Wanna Be Sedated
Ramones - Shena Is A Punk Rocker
Red Flag - If I Ever
Red Rockers - China
Ride - Like A Daydream
Ride - Taste
Ride - Vapour Trail
Romeo Void - Never Say Never
Room 11 - Smile
Roxy Music - More Than This
Run DMC - Mary Mary
Saint Etienne - Only Love Can Break Your Heart
Scarlet Fantastic - No Memory
Scritti Politti - Perfect Way
Secession - The Magician
Sex Pistols - Liar
Sex Pistols - No Feelings
Shriekback - Lined Up
Simple Minds - Don’t You Forget About Me
Simple Minds - I Travel
Simple Minds - Love Song
Simple Minds - New Gold Dream
Sinead O’Conner - I Want Your Hands On Me
Siouxsie And The Banshees - Israel
Siouxsie And The Banshees - Spellbound
Siouxsie And The Banshees - The Killing Jar
Siouxsie And The Banshees - The Passenger
Snake River Controversy - How Soon Is Now
Soft Cell - Chips On My Shoulder
Squeeze - Goodbye Girl
Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy - Kiss Me
Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy - She Makes Me Quiver
Stereo MCs - Connected
Suede - Drowners
Sweet - Little Willy
Talk Talk - It's My Life
Talking Heads - And She Was
Talking Heads - Cities
Talking Heads - Crosseyed And Painless
Tears For Fears - Pale Shelter
Terence Trent D'Arby - Wishing Well
The 25th Of May - What’s Going On
The Adult Net - Incense And Peppermints
The Adverts - Gary Gilmore’s Eyes
The B-52's - 52 Girls
The B-52's - Wig
The Bongos - The Bulrushes
The Chameleons UK - Tears
The Chameleons UK - The Fan And The Bellows
The Charlatans UK - Weirdo
The Clash - Clamp Down
The Clash - I'm Not Down
The Clash - Janie Jones
The Clash - Lightning Strikes
The Clash - Police On My Back
The Clash - Rock The Casbah
The Clash - The Magnificent Seven
The Colour Field - Can’t Get Enough Of You Baby
The Communards - Don’t Leave Me This Way
The Creatures - Right Now
The Cure - Boys Don't Cry
The Cure - Fascination Street
The Cure - Primary
The Cure - The Blood
The Dead Kennedys - Too Drunk To F***
The Doors - Peace Frog
The English Beat - Hands Off She’s Mine
The English Beat - Save It For Later
The English Beat - Too Nice To Talk To
The English Beat - Twist And Crawl
The Fall - Totally Wired
The Farm - All Together Now
The Farm - Groovy Train
The Frank and Walters - Fashion Crisis Hits New York
The Godfathers - If I Only Had Time
The Higsons - Run Me Down
The Hoodoo Gurus - Bittersweet
The Hoodoo Gurus - Like Wow-Wipeout
The House Of Love - In a Room
The House Of Love - Never
The Human League - Seconds
The Human League - The Sound Of The Crowd
The Jam - Going Underground
The Jam - Start
The Jam - The Eton Rifles
The Jesus and Mary Chain - Sidewalking
The KLF - Last Train To Transcentral
The Long Ryders - Looking For Lewis And Clark
The Lords of the New Church - Russian Roulette
The Lucy Show - A Million Things
The Mighty Lemon Drops - Inside Out
The Mighty Lemon Drops - Out Of Hand
The Mock Turtles - Can You Dig It?
The Normal - Warm Leatherette
The Paul Collins Beat - Rock & Roll Girl
The Pretenders - Message Of Love
The Proclaimers - I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)
The Psychedelic Furs - Alice's House
The Psychedelic Furs - Danger
The Psychedelic Furs - Fall
The Psychedelic Furs - Goodbye
The Psychedelic Furs - Here Come Cowboys
The Psychedelic Furs - Love My Way
The Psychedelic Furs - Pretty In Pink
The Real People - Windowpane
The Replacements - Here Comes a Regular
The Replacements - I’ll Be You
The Screaming Blue Messiahs - I Want To Be A Flintstone
The Shamen - Ebeneezer Goode
The Shamen - Make it Mine
The Smiths - London
The Smiths - Shelia Take A Bow
The Smiths - The Boy With The Thorn In His Side
The Smiths - There Is A Light That Never Goes Out
The Smiths - What Difference Does It Make?
The Smiths - William, It Was Really Nothing
The Special AKA - Free Nelson Mandela
The Stranglers - 5 Minutes
The Sugarcubes - Coldsweat
The Teardrop Explodes - Passionate Friend
The The - Infected
The Trashcan Sinatras - Obscurity Knocks
The Virgin Prunes - Baby Turns Blue
The Wonder Stuff - Circlesquare
The Wonder Stuff - Give Give Give Me More More More
The Wonder Stuff - Its Yer Money I’m After Baby
The Wonder Stuff - Red Berry Joy Town
Thomas Dolby - Radio Silence
Thompson Twins - Hold Me Now
Tin Tin - Cosmic Forces (Kiss Me)
Tommy Keene - Places That Are Gone
U2 - Stories for Boys
Ultravox - Vienna
Uncut - Make Out Club
Us 3 - Cantaloop
Vera Lynn - We’ll Meet Again
Vicious Pink - C-c-can't You See
Violent Femmes - Add It Up
Violent Femmes - Kiss Off
Visage - Fade To Grey
Visage - The Anvil
Wreckless Eric - Whole Wide World
XTC - Generals And Majors
XTC - Life Begins at the Hop
Xymox - Scum
Yazoo - Don’t Go
Yazoo - Nobody's Diary
This includes the first real one at The Loop Lounge on February 17, 2007, and then all the events held since then at the New Brunswick Elks' Club. (I'm including the additional Stunt Pinfield "make-up" event from a couple of years back.)
There's always a possibility that a song dropped out, especially due to busy DJs forgetting to write down what they've played. But this is what we've got, so we're rolling with it.
I've divided up the list according to the number of plays...but let's start with the top 10 (or so):
1. (Played 12 Times)
Front 242 - Headhunter
2. (Tied; Played 11 Times)
Dramarama - Anything, Anything (I'll Give You)
Happy Mondays - Step On
4. (Tied; Played 9 Times)
Blancmange - Living On The Ceiling
James - Laid
The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary
The Smiths - How Soon Is Now?
8. (Played 8 Times)
The Wonder Stuff - A Wish Away
9. (Tied; Played 7 Times)
Deee-Lite - Groove Is In The Heart
Depeche Mode - Strangelove
Divinyls - I Touch Myself
New Order - Bizarre Love Triangle
The Cure - In Between Days
The Shamen - Move Any Mountain (Progen '91)
The Stone Roses - Fools Gold
And now all the rest, grouped by number of plays...
Played 6 times:
Madness - One Step Beyond
Ministry - (Everyday Is) Halloween
Nine Inch Nails - Head Like a Hole
Pop Will Eat Itself - Let's Get Ugly
Pop Will Eat Itself - Wise Up Sucker
The Chameleons UK - Swamp Thing
The Cure - Just Like Heaven
Played 5 times:
APB - Shoot You Down
Bronski Beat - Smalltown Boy
Buzzcocks - What Do I Get
Fine Young Cannibals - Johnny Come Home
Ministry - Work For Love
Public Image, Ltd. - This Is Not A Love Song
The Jesus And Mary Chain - Head On
The Smiths - Bigmouth Strikes Again
Time Zone - World Destruction
Tones on Tail - Go!
Played 4 Times:
Camouflage - The Great Commandment
Definition Of Sound - Wear Your Love Like Heaven
Echo And The Bunnymen - Lips Like Sugar
Echo And The Bunnymen - The Killing Moon
Erasure - A Little Respect
Everlast - F*** Everyone
Gang Of Four - I Found That Essence Rare
Happy Mondays - Bob’s Yer Uncle
Iggy Pop - Lust For Life
Jesus Jones - Right Here Right Now
Ned's Atomic Dustbin - Happy
New Order - Temptation
Nine Inch Nails - Sin
Nitzer Ebb - Murderous
Pixies - Debaser
Pop Will Eat Itself - Def Con One
Renegade Soundwave - Biting My Nails
Sex Pistols - Anarchy In The U.K.
Siouxsie And The Banshees - Cities In Dust
Siouxsie And The Banshees - Kiss Them For Me
The Godfathers - Birth, School, Work, Death
The Smiths - This Charming Man
Yazoo - Don't Walk Away From Love
Played 3 Times:
Bauhaus - Kick In The Eye
Big Audio Dynamite - The Bottom Line
Book Of Love - Boy
Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine - Sheriff Fatman
Depeche Mode - Route 66 (Remixed By The Beatmasters)
Dominatrix - The Dominatrix Sleeps Tonight
Electronic - Get The Message
Erasure - Oh L'Amour
Heaven 17 - Are Everything
James - Sit Down
Jane’s Addiction - Been Caught Stealing
Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart
Malcom McLaren - Madame Butterfly
Ministry - I Wanted To Tell Her
Morrissey - The Last of the Famous International Playboys
Ned's Atomic Dustbin - Grey Cell Green
New Order - Blue Monday
Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
Pet Shop Boys - West End Girls
Pete Shelley - Homosapien
Romeo Void - Never Say Never
Sweet - Ballroom Blitz
The Charlatans UK - The Only One I Know
The Clash - Train in Vain
The Doves - I Wouldn't Know You From The Rest
The English Beat - Tears Of A Clown
The Icicle Works - Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream)
The Jam - A Town Called Malice
The Psychedelic Furs - Heaven
The Sisters Of Mercy - Lucretia My Reflection
The Stone Roses - She Bangs The Drums
The Wolfgang Press - Shut That Door
The Wonder Stuff - Circle Square
The Wonder Stuff - Dizzy (with Vic Reeves)
The Wonder Stuff - Unbearable
Times Two - Sweet Jane's Revenge
Tin Tin - Kiss Me
Violent Femmes - Blister In The Sun
Played Twice:
A Certain Ratio - Do The Du
APB - What Kind Of Girl?
Apotheosis - O Fortuna
Baltimora - Tarzan Boy
Blancmange - Blind Vision
Blue Zoo - (Somewhere In The World There's A) Cowboy Smiling
B-Movie - Nowhere Girl
Book Of Love - I Touch Roses
Dandelion Fire - Bulb
Dandelion Fire - Elation
Dead Or Alive - Brand New Lover
Dead Or Alive - You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)
Depeche Mode - Just Can't Get Enough
Depeche Mode - Never Let Me Down Again
Depeche Mode - New Life
Depeche Mode - Personal Jesus
Devo - Uncontrollable Urge
Echo And The Bunnymen - The Cutter
Front 242 - Welcome to Paradise
Gang Of Four - Damaged Goods
Gang Of Four - I Love A Man In A Uniform
Gene Loves Jezebel - Desire
Generation X - Ready, Steady, Go
Happy Mondays - Kinky Afro
Heaven 17 - Let Me Go
James - Born Of Frustration
Jigs Giglio - The Melody
Joe Jackson - Got the Time
Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill
Kissing The Pink - Certain Things Are Likely
Lene Lovich - Lucky Number
Lene Lovich - New Toy
Love And Rockets - Ball Of Confusion
Love And Rockets - Kundalini Express
Love And Rockets - So Alive
Marc Almond - Tears Run Rings
Medium Medium - Hungry, So Angry
Morrissey - Suedehead
New Order - Age Of Consent
Nitzer Ebb - Join In The Chant
Northside - Take Five
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark - Locomotion
Pet Shop Boys - It’s A Sin
Pixies - Gigantic
Pop Will Eat Itself - Can You Dig It
Public Image, Ltd. - Public Image
R.E.M. - It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
Rage Against the Machine - Killing In The Name Of
Ramones - Lets Dance
Secession - Touch
Shriekback - Nemesis
Simple Minds - Promised You A Miracle
Siouxsie And The Banshees - Christine
Siouxsie And The Banshees - Hong Kong Garden
Spandau Ballet - Chant No. 1
Strafe - Set It Off
Sunscreem - Love U More
The 25th Of May - What's Going On
The Clash - Brand New Cadillac
The Cure - The Walk
The Damned - Alone Again, Or
The English Beat - Ranking Full Stop
The Godfathers - This Damn Nation
The House Of Love - Christine
The Jam - Beat Surrender
The JAMMS - Doctorin' The Tardis
The Jesus and Mary Chain - Far Gone And Out
The KLF - 3AM Eternal
The Ocean Blue - Between Something And Nothing
The Replacements - I Will Dare
The Sisters Of Mercy - This Corrosion
The Sisters Of Mercy - Walk Away
The Smiths - Panic
The Soup Dragons - Divine Thing
The Stone Roses - I Wanna Be Adored
The Undertones - Teenage Kicks
The Waterboys - The Whole of the Moon
The Wonder Stuff - Don’t Let Me Down (Gently)
Times Two - Sweet Jane’s Revenge
Tom Tom Club - Genius of Love
Visage - Visage
Wide Boy Awake - Slang Teacher
Xymox - Obsession
Yazoo - Situation
Played Once:
808 State - Pacific 202
A Certain Ratio - Shack Up
A Guy Called Gerald - Voodoo Ray
ABC - Poison Arrow
ABC - Tears Are Not Enough
ABC - The Look Of Love
Ace Frehley - New York Groove
Adam And The Ants - Antmusic
Adorable - Sunshine Smile
Age of Chance - Kiss
Altered Images - Happy Birthday
Anything Box - Living In Oblivion
Bachman-Turner Overdrive - You Ain’t Seen Nothin' Yet
Bauhaus - Third Uncle (12")
Bedazzled - Teenage Mother Superior
Big Audio Dynamite - E=MC2
Big Audio Dynamite - Rush
Big Audio Dynamite - Rush
Big Country - In A Big Country
Billy Idol - Love Calling
Blondie - Dreaming
Blondie - Sunday Girl
Blur - Song 2
Blur - There’s No Other Way
Brain Ferry - Kiss and Tell
Brian Brain - Jive Jive
Buzzcocks - Ever Fallen In Love
Cabaret Voltaire - Sensoria
Camper Van Beethoven - Take the Skinheads Bowling
CCCP - American Soviets
Cetu Javu - Have in Mind
Cetu Javu - Situations
China Crisis - Scream Down at Me
Crossfire Choir - What’s it To Ya
Cult Hero - I Dig You
Curve - Coast Is Clear
Danielle Dax - Cat House
Danielle Dax - Yummer Yummer Man
David Bowie - Boys Keep Swinging
David Bowie - Golden Years
David Bowie - Heroes
David Bowie - John, I’m Only Dancing
David Bowie - Rebel Rebel
David Bowie - Stay (live)
David Bowie - Suffragette City
Depeche Mode - A Question of Time
Depeche Mode - Enjoy The Silence
Depeche Mode - Fly On A Windscreen
Depeche Mode - Just Cant Get Enough
Depeche Mode - Master And Servant
Depeche Mode - People are People
Dramarama - Last Cigarette
Dramarama - Long Long Gone
Echo And The Bunnymen - Crystal Days
Echo And The Bunnymen - Never Stop
Echo And The Bunnymen - Seven Seas
Echo And The Bunnymen - The Killing Moon
Electric Guitars - Work
Elvis Costello - Pump It Up
Endgames - We Feel Good (Future’s Looking Fine)
Erasure - Leave Me to Bleed
Everything But The Girl - Bittersweet
Fad Gadget - Collapsing New People
Frankie Goes to Hollywood - Two Tribes
Frankie Valli - Rag Doll
Front 242 - Quite Unusual
Gang Of Four - To Hell With Poverty
Gary Numan - Are 'Friends' Electric?
Gary Numan - Cars
General Public - Never You Done That
General Public - Tenderness
Generation X - King Rockers
Glen Miller - In the Mood
Gloria Jones - Tainted Love
Grace Jones - Nipple to the Bottle
Gracie Fields - Now Is The Hour
Happy Mondays - Hallelujah
Heaven 17 - (We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thing
Hillary - Drop Your Pants
Holly And The Italians - I Wanna Go Home
Holy Ghost! - I Wanted To Tell Her
Hunters & Collectors - Is There Anybody In There
Ian Dury And The Blockheads - Reasons To Be Cheerful, Part 3
Intaferon - Get Out of London
INXS - Need You Tonight
INXS - Not Enough Time
INXS - Original Sin
ISH - Some Day
Japan - Quiet Life
Jesus Jones - I Don’t Want That Kind Of Love
Jigs And The Pigs - The Reason I Rock
Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers - Roadrunner
Joy Division - Atmosphere
Joy Division - Digital
Joy Division - Isolation
Joy Division - Transmission
Julian Cope - World Shut Your Mouth
Killing Joke - Change
Killing Joke - Lets All Go (To The Fire Dances)
King - Love And Pride
Kirsty McColl - A New England
Kon Kan - I Beg Your Pardon
Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way
Les Rita Mitsouko - Marcia Baila
Les Rita Mitsouko - Marcia Balia
Love And Rockets - No Big Deal
Mantronix - Scream
Maria Callas - Ebben
MARRS - Pump Up The Volume
Michael Des Barres and Holly Knight - Obsession
Milltown Brothers - Which Way Should I Jump
Ministry - Cold Life
Ministry - Effigy (I’m Not An)
Ministry - Over the Shoulder
Ministry - Over the Shoulder
Ministry - Stigmata
Modern English - I Melt With You
Modern English - Someone’s Calling
Moev - Capital Heaven
Morrissey - Disappointed
Morrissey - Every Day Is Like Sunday
Morrissey - Irish Blood, English Heart
Morrissey - National Front Disco
My Life With The Thrill Kill Cult - Sex On Wheels
New Model Army - Stupid Questions
New Order - Crystal
New Order - Everything's Gone Green
New Order - Fine Time
New Order - Hurt
New Order - Love Vigilantes
New Order - Love Vigilantes
New Order - Shellshock
New Order - Temptation '98
New Order - Thieves Like Us
Nina Hagen - New York, New York
Nine Inch Nails - Closer
Nine Inch Nails - Down In It
Nine Inch Nails - Get Down Make Love
Nirvana - Lithium
Nirvana - Territorial Pissing
Nitzer Ebb - Let Beauty Loose
Oasis - Supersonic
Our Daughter's Wedding - Lawn Chairs
Pet Shop Boys - Domino Dancing
Pet Shop Boys - Heart
Pet Shop Boys - Opportunities
Pet Shop Boys - What Have I Done To Deserve This?
Pete Shelley - Homosapien
Pete Shelley - Telephone Operator
Pete Wylie - Sinful
Peter Murphy - Cuts You Up
Peter Schilling - Major Tom (Coming Home)
Pixies - Wave of Mutilation
Plastic Bertrand - Ca Plane Pour Moi
Pop Will Eat Itself - Karmadrome
Pop Will Eat Itself - There Is No Love Between Us Anymore
Pop Will Eat Itself - X Y and Zee (Electric Sunshine Mix)
Primal Scream - Loaded
Primal Scream - Moving On Up
Prince - Controversy
Prince - Erotic City
Prince - Lets Go Crazy
Propaganda - P:Machinery (Passive)
Public Enemy - Bring The Noise
Public Image, Ltd. - Disappointed
Public Image, Ltd. - Rise
Public Image, Ltd. - Seattle
R.E.M. - Radio Free Europe (Hibtone Version)
R.E.M. - Second Guessing
Ramones - I Wanna Be Sedated
Ramones - Shena Is A Punk Rocker
Red Flag - If I Ever
Red Rockers - China
Ride - Like A Daydream
Ride - Taste
Ride - Vapour Trail
Romeo Void - Never Say Never
Room 11 - Smile
Roxy Music - More Than This
Run DMC - Mary Mary
Saint Etienne - Only Love Can Break Your Heart
Scarlet Fantastic - No Memory
Scritti Politti - Perfect Way
Secession - The Magician
Sex Pistols - Liar
Sex Pistols - No Feelings
Shriekback - Lined Up
Simple Minds - Don’t You Forget About Me
Simple Minds - I Travel
Simple Minds - Love Song
Simple Minds - New Gold Dream
Sinead O’Conner - I Want Your Hands On Me
Siouxsie And The Banshees - Israel
Siouxsie And The Banshees - Spellbound
Siouxsie And The Banshees - The Killing Jar
Siouxsie And The Banshees - The Passenger
Snake River Controversy - How Soon Is Now
Soft Cell - Chips On My Shoulder
Squeeze - Goodbye Girl
Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy - Kiss Me
Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy - She Makes Me Quiver
Stereo MCs - Connected
Suede - Drowners
Sweet - Little Willy
Talk Talk - It's My Life
Talking Heads - And She Was
Talking Heads - Cities
Talking Heads - Crosseyed And Painless
Tears For Fears - Pale Shelter
Terence Trent D'Arby - Wishing Well
The 25th Of May - What’s Going On
The Adult Net - Incense And Peppermints
The Adverts - Gary Gilmore’s Eyes
The B-52's - 52 Girls
The B-52's - Wig
The Bongos - The Bulrushes
The Chameleons UK - Tears
The Chameleons UK - The Fan And The Bellows
The Charlatans UK - Weirdo
The Clash - Clamp Down
The Clash - I'm Not Down
The Clash - Janie Jones
The Clash - Lightning Strikes
The Clash - Police On My Back
The Clash - Rock The Casbah
The Clash - The Magnificent Seven
The Colour Field - Can’t Get Enough Of You Baby
The Communards - Don’t Leave Me This Way
The Creatures - Right Now
The Cure - Boys Don't Cry
The Cure - Fascination Street
The Cure - Primary
The Cure - The Blood
The Dead Kennedys - Too Drunk To F***
The Doors - Peace Frog
The English Beat - Hands Off She’s Mine
The English Beat - Save It For Later
The English Beat - Too Nice To Talk To
The English Beat - Twist And Crawl
The Fall - Totally Wired
The Farm - All Together Now
The Farm - Groovy Train
The Frank and Walters - Fashion Crisis Hits New York
The Godfathers - If I Only Had Time
The Higsons - Run Me Down
The Hoodoo Gurus - Bittersweet
The Hoodoo Gurus - Like Wow-Wipeout
The House Of Love - In a Room
The House Of Love - Never
The Human League - Seconds
The Human League - The Sound Of The Crowd
The Jam - Going Underground
The Jam - Start
The Jam - The Eton Rifles
The Jesus and Mary Chain - Sidewalking
The KLF - Last Train To Transcentral
The Long Ryders - Looking For Lewis And Clark
The Lords of the New Church - Russian Roulette
The Lucy Show - A Million Things
The Mighty Lemon Drops - Inside Out
The Mighty Lemon Drops - Out Of Hand
The Mock Turtles - Can You Dig It?
The Normal - Warm Leatherette
The Paul Collins Beat - Rock & Roll Girl
The Pretenders - Message Of Love
The Proclaimers - I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)
The Psychedelic Furs - Alice's House
The Psychedelic Furs - Danger
The Psychedelic Furs - Fall
The Psychedelic Furs - Goodbye
The Psychedelic Furs - Here Come Cowboys
The Psychedelic Furs - Love My Way
The Psychedelic Furs - Pretty In Pink
The Real People - Windowpane
The Replacements - Here Comes a Regular
The Replacements - I’ll Be You
The Screaming Blue Messiahs - I Want To Be A Flintstone
The Shamen - Ebeneezer Goode
The Shamen - Make it Mine
The Smiths - London
The Smiths - Shelia Take A Bow
The Smiths - The Boy With The Thorn In His Side
The Smiths - There Is A Light That Never Goes Out
The Smiths - What Difference Does It Make?
The Smiths - William, It Was Really Nothing
The Special AKA - Free Nelson Mandela
The Stranglers - 5 Minutes
The Sugarcubes - Coldsweat
The Teardrop Explodes - Passionate Friend
The The - Infected
The Trashcan Sinatras - Obscurity Knocks
The Virgin Prunes - Baby Turns Blue
The Wonder Stuff - Circlesquare
The Wonder Stuff - Give Give Give Me More More More
The Wonder Stuff - Its Yer Money I’m After Baby
The Wonder Stuff - Red Berry Joy Town
Thomas Dolby - Radio Silence
Thompson Twins - Hold Me Now
Tin Tin - Cosmic Forces (Kiss Me)
Tommy Keene - Places That Are Gone
U2 - Stories for Boys
Ultravox - Vienna
Uncut - Make Out Club
Us 3 - Cantaloop
Vera Lynn - We’ll Meet Again
Vicious Pink - C-c-can't You See
Violent Femmes - Add It Up
Violent Femmes - Kiss Off
Visage - Fade To Grey
Visage - The Anvil
Wreckless Eric - Whole Wide World
XTC - Generals And Majors
XTC - Life Begins at the Hop
Xymox - Scum
Yazoo - Don’t Go
Yazoo - Nobody's Diary
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home