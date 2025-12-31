Altrok Radio's Top 100 Artists for 2025
1 Wet Leg
2 Nation Of Language
3 The Cure
4 White Lies
5 The Beths
6 Courting
7 Franz Ferdinand
8 Nine Inch Nails
9 Bria Salmena
10 Momma
11 Sharon Van Etten and The Attachment Theory
12 Yumi Zouma
13 Bob Mould
14 Big Special
15 Two Man Giant Squid
16 Pulp
17 Juliana Hatfield
18 Peter Murphy
19 The Hives
20 Miki Berenyi Trio
21 Spoon
22 The Cynz
23 Spiritual Cramp
24 Fanclubwallet
25 Tunde Adebimpe
26 Child Seat
27 Viagra Boys
28 Deep Sea Diver
29 No Joy
30 Bar Italia
31 Car Seat Headrest
32 Delivery
33 Witch Post
34 David Byrne
35 The Bug Club
36 Late Night Drive Home
37 Stereolab
38 Heartworms
39 The Charlatans UK
40 Dry Cleaning
41 Sorry
42 Forth Wanderers
43 Not Yer Baby
44 Choses Sauvages
45 Hamilton Leithauser
46 Lapeche
47 Tune Yards
48 The Belair Lip Bombs
49 Hot Chip
50 Guided By Voices
51 Weird Nightmare
52 Preoccupations
53 Fat Dog
54 Bikini Trill
55 Soulwax
56 Friedberg
57 Sleaford Mods
58 LA Witch
59 Lifeguard
60 Kid Kapichi
61 Depeche Mode
62 The Molotovs
63 Youth Lagoon
64 The Happy Fits
65 Ora The Molecule
66 Courtney Barnett
67 The Horrors
68 Dear Boy
69 Snooper
70 Mint 400 Records Presents Neon And Hairspray
71 Mercury
72 Throwing Muses
73 Gordi
74 Fotoform
75 Automatic
76 The Cords
77 Portugal The Man
78 TTSSFU
79 We Are Scientists
80 Girlpuppy
81 The Velveteers
82 Genesis Owusu
83 Jay Som
84 Lambrini Girls
85 Two Car Garage
86 Yuno
87 The Vapors
88 Art D'ecco
89 The Lemonheads
90 Sego
91 Sprints
92 Ider
93 Indigo De Souza
94 Kestrels
95 The Tisburys
96 Guerilla Toss
97 Jetstream Pony
98 Ladytron
99 pot-pot
100 Saint Etienne
Welcome to Altrok.com, also available at AltrokRadio.com and AltrockRadio.com. Here's where the remaining listeners of several fine radio stations have retreated, regrouped, and built a replacement strong enough to stand on its own. It builds on the independent legacy of New Jersey's FM106.3, New York's WPIX and WLIR, Oklahoma's 105.3 The Spy, the pre-buyout mindset of KROQ, WBCN and WHFS and of every other alternative station that was destroyed at a moment's notice - not because they weren't making money, but because there was bigger money to be found elsewhere.
We've stood by as truly independent alternative rock radio died. Sure, something called "alternative" took its place, but we know for sure that anything that "tests well" with soccer moms just ain't alternative. (Even if some of us happen to be soccer moms.) So we've taken matters into our own hands.
This really is independent alternative rock radio, visible here at Altrok.com and audible at our web radio station. It has the classic music that fired our passions back in the day - or that we maybe only heard about from our elders - but it's mostly made of the new music that does precisely the same for us now. We're paying attention to scenes all over the world, watching the energy build, and waiting to see what it creates. Wherever it happens, we'll make sure you can hear about it here. We've been slowly building all this since 2001, and now that you've noticed us, we're glad you're here.
Of course, it's only here because you want it to be here, and it can only stay if you help it along - especially by checking out our advertisers (they support us) and by listening (the more that listen, the more visible we are.) Please use the "feedback" link above to let us know whether it works for you, and what you want it to be as the future unfolds. (And if you need help hearing it, let us know that, too.)
