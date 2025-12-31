 
 

 

There's more ads down here, and they help support us so, y'know, check 'em out...

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Altrok Radio's Top 100 Artists for 2025

by Sean Carolan

 1 Wet Leg

2 Nation Of Language

3 The Cure

4 White Lies

5 The Beths

6 Courting

7 Franz Ferdinand

8 Nine Inch Nails

9 Bria Salmena

10 Momma

11 Sharon Van Etten and The Attachment Theory

12 Yumi Zouma

13 Bob Mould

14 Big Special

15 Two Man Giant Squid

16 Pulp

17 Juliana Hatfield

18 Peter Murphy

19 The Hives

20 Miki Berenyi Trio

21 Spoon

22 The Cynz

23 Spiritual Cramp

24 Fanclubwallet

25 Tunde Adebimpe

26 Child Seat

27 Viagra Boys

28 Deep Sea Diver

29 No Joy

30 Bar Italia

31 Car Seat Headrest

32 Delivery

33 Witch Post

34 David Byrne

35 The Bug Club

36 Late Night Drive Home

37 Stereolab

38 Heartworms

39 The Charlatans UK

40 Dry Cleaning

41 Sorry

42 Forth Wanderers

43 Not Yer Baby

44 Choses Sauvages

45 Hamilton Leithauser

46 Lapeche

47 Tune Yards

48 The Belair Lip Bombs

49 Hot Chip

50 Guided By Voices

51 Weird Nightmare

52 Preoccupations

53 Fat Dog

54 Bikini Trill

55 Soulwax

56 Friedberg

57 Sleaford Mods

58 LA Witch

59 Lifeguard

60 Kid Kapichi

61 Depeche Mode

62 The Molotovs

63 Youth Lagoon

64 The Happy Fits

65 Ora The Molecule

66 Courtney Barnett

67 The Horrors

68 Dear Boy

69 Snooper

70 Mint 400 Records Presents Neon And Hairspray

71 Mercury

72 Throwing Muses

73 Gordi

74 Fotoform

75 Automatic

76 The Cords

77 Portugal The Man

78 TTSSFU

79 We Are Scientists

80 Girlpuppy

81 The Velveteers

82 Genesis Owusu

83 Jay Som

84 Lambrini Girls

85 Two Car Garage

86 Yuno

87 The Vapors

88 Art D'ecco

89 The Lemonheads

90 Sego

91 Sprints

92 Ider

93 Indigo De Souza

94 Kestrels

95 The Tisburys

96 Guerilla Toss

97 Jetstream Pony

98 Ladytron

99 pot-pot

100 Saint Etienne

posted 12/31/2025 09:09:00 AM

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home

 
Please Look At Our Advertisers (Or The Website Gets It)
Congratulations, you've found the hidden text.
 
Welcome to Altrok.com, also available at AltrokRadio.com and AltrockRadio.com. Here's where the remaining listeners of several fine radio stations have retreated, regrouped, and built a replacement strong enough to stand on its own. It builds on the independent legacy of New Jersey's FM106.3, New York's WPIX and WLIR, Oklahoma's 105.3 The Spy, the pre-buyout mindset of KROQ, WBCN and WHFS and of every other alternative station that was destroyed at a moment's notice - not because they weren't making money, but because there was bigger money to be found elsewhere.
 
We've stood by as truly independent alternative rock radio died. Sure, something called "alternative" took its place, but we know for sure that anything that "tests well" with soccer moms just ain't alternative. (Even if some of us happen to be soccer moms.) So we've taken matters into our own hands.
 
This really is independent alternative rock radio, visible here at Altrok.com and audible at our web radio station. It has the classic music that fired our passions back in the day - or that we maybe only heard about from our elders - but it's mostly made of the new music that does precisely the same for us now. We're paying attention to scenes all over the world, watching the energy build, and waiting to see what it creates. Wherever it happens, we'll make sure you can hear about it here. We've been slowly building all this since 2001, and now that you've noticed us, we're glad you're here.
 
Of course, it's only here because you want it to be here, and it can only stay if you help it along - especially by checking out our advertisers (they support us) and by listening (the more that listen, the more visible we are.) Please use the "feedback" link above to let us know whether it works for you, and what you want it to be as the future unfolds. (And if you need help hearing it, let us know that, too.)