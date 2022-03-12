Songs Played At Classic Melody Bar Reunions 2007-2022

(Every Day Is) Halloween (Ministry)

(I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone (The Monkees)

13th Disciple (Five Thirty)

3AM Eternal (The KLF)

5 Minutes (The Stranglers)

52 Girls (The B-52's)

A Little Respect (Erasure)

A Million Things (The Lucy Show)

A New England (Kirsty McColl)

A Question of Time (Depeche Mode)

A Wish Away (The Wonder Stuff)

Absolute Beginners (The Jam)

Add It Up (Violent Femmes)

Age of Consent (New Order)

Ahead (Wire)

Alice's House (The Psychedelic Furs)

All Day (Ministry)

All Together Now (The Farm)

Alone Again, Or (The Dammed)

Ambitious (Wire)

American Soviets (CCCP)

Anarchy In The UK (Sex Pistols)

And She Was (Talking Heads)

And the Angels Sing (Benny Goodman)

Andy (Les Rita Mitsouko)

Animal Boy (Ramones)

Antmusic (Adam And The Ants)

Anything, Anything (I'll Give You) (Dramarama)

Are Everything (Heaven 17)

Are Friends Electric? (Gary Numan)

Are You Gonna Go My Way (Lenny Kravitz)

Ask (The Smiths)

Atmosphere (Joy Division)

Baby Turns Blue (Virgin Prunes)

Bad Life (Public Image Ltd)

Ball of Confusion (Love And Rockets)

Ballroom Blitz (Sweet)

Beat Surrender (The Jam)

Beautiful Imbalance (Thrashing Doves)

Beds Are Burning (Midnight Oil)

Been Caught Stealing (Jane's Addiction)

Behind The Wheel (Depeche Mode)

Bela Lugosi’s Dead (Bauhaus)

Between Something and Nothing (The Ocean Blue)

Bigmouth Strikes Again (The Smiths)

Birds Fly (Whisper to a Scream) (The Icicle Works)

Birth, School, Work, Death (The Godfathers)

Biting My Nails (Renegade Soundwave)

Bittersweet (Everything But The Girl)

Bittersweet (Hoodoo Gurus)

Bizarre Love Triangle (New Order)

Blind Vision (Blancmange)

Blister In The Sun (Violent Femmes)

Blood And Roses (The Smithereens)

Blue Monday (New Order)

Bob's Yer Uncle (Happy Mondays)

Born Of Frustration (James)

Boy (Book Of Love)

Boys Don't Cry (The Cure)

Boys Keep Swinging (David Bowie)

Brand New Cadillac (The Clash)

Brand New Lover (Dead Or Alive)

Breathless (X)

Bring On The Dancing Horses (Echo & The Bunnymen)

Bring the Noise (Public Enemy)

Bring Your Love Down (Didn’t I) (Yaz)

Buffalo Stance (Neneh Cherry)

Bulb (Dandelion Fire)

C-c-can't You See (Vicious Pink)

Ca Plan Pour Moi (Plastic Bertrand)

Can U Dig It? (Pop Will Eat Itself)

Can You Dig It? (The Mock Turtles)

Can’t Get Enough of you Baby (The Colour Field)

Cantaloop (Us 3)

Capital Heaven (Moev)

Career Opportunities (The Clash)

Carolyn's Fingers (The Cocteau Twins)

Cars (Gary Numan)

Cat House (Danielle Dax)

Certain Things Are Likely (Kissing the Pink)

Chains Of Love (Erasure)

Change (Killing Joke)

Change (Tears For Fears)

Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On) (Spandau Ballet)

China (Red Rockers)

Chips On My Shoulder (Soft Cell)

Christine (Siouxsie and the Banshees)

Christine (The House Of Love)

Circle Square (The Wonder Stuff)

Cities (Talking Heads)

Cities In Dust (Siouxsie and the Banshees)

Clampdown (The Clash)

Close to Me (The Cure)

Closer (Nine Inch Nails)

Coast Is Clear (Curve)

Cold Life (Ministry)

Coldsweat (The Sugarcubes)

Collapsing New People (Fad Gadget)

Connected (Stereo MCs)

Cool For Cats (Squeeze)

Crosseyed And Painless (Talking Heads)

Crystal (New Order)

Crystal Days (Echo & The Bunnymen)

Cubik (808 State)

Cuts You Up (Peter Murphy)

Damaged Goods (Gang Of Four)

Danger (The Psychedelic Furs)

Dear Darling (Mary Margaret O’Hara)

Dear Prudence (Siouxsie and the Banshees)

Debaser (Pixies)

Def Con One (Pop Will Eat Itself)

Desire (Gene Loves Jezebel)

Digital (Joy Division)

Disappointed (Morrissey)

Disappointed (Public Image Ltd)

Divine Thing (The Soup Dragons)

Dizzy (The Wonder Stuff)

Do Anything You Wanna Do (Eddie And The Hot Rods)

Do It Clean (Echo & The Bunnymen)

Do The Du (A Certain Ratio)

Doctorin' The Tardis (The Timelords)

Dominator (Human Resource)

Dominion / Mother Russia (The Sisters of Mercy)

Domino Dancing (Pet Shop Boys)

Don't Change (INXS)

Don't Go (Yaz)

Don't Leave Me This Way (The Communards)

Don't Let Me Down (Gently) (The Wonder Stuff)

Don't Say That's Just For White Boys (Way Of The West)

Don't Stand In Line (Pailhead)

Don't You (Forget About Me) (Simple Minds)

Down In It (Nine Inch Nails)

Dreaming (Blondie)

Driver's Seat (Sniff 'N' The Tears)

Drop Your Pants (Hilary)

Drown In My Own Tears (The Smithereens)

Drowners (Suede)

E=MC2 (Big Audio Dynamite)

Ebben (Maria Callas)

Ebeneezer Goode (The Shamen)

Effigy (I’m Not An) (Ministry)

Elation (Dandelion Fire)

EMI (Sex Pistols)

Enjoy The Silence (Depeche Mode)

Enola Gay (Orchestral Manoeuvers In The Dark)

Erotic City (Prince)

Ever Fallen In Love (Buzzcocks)

Every Day Is Like Sunday (Morrissey)

Everything's Gone Green (New Order)

F*** Everyone (Everlast)

Fade To Grey (Visage)

Fall (The Psychedelic Furs)

Falling Down (Chapterhouse)

Far Gone And Out (The Jesus And Mary Chain)

Fascination Street (The Cure)

Fascist Groove Thing (Heaven 17)

Fashion (David Bowie)

Fashion Crisis Hits New York (The Frank And Walters)

Fine Time (New Order)

Flexible (Depeche Mode)

Fly on a Windscreen (Depeche Mode)

Fools Gold (The Stone Roses)

Free Nelson Mandela (The Special AKA)

Gary Gilmore’s Eyes (The Adverts)

Generals And Majors (XTC)

Genius Of Love (Tom Tom Club)

Get Down Make Love (Nine Inch Nails)

Get On Our Own (Buzzcocks)

Get Out of London (Intaferon)

Get The Balance Right (Depeche Mode)

Get The Message (Electronic)

Gigantic (Pixies)

Give Give Give Me More More More (The Wonder Stuff)

Go! (Tones On Tail)

Going Underground (The Jam)

Golden Years (David Bowie)

Goodbye (The Psychedelic Furs)

Goodbye Girl (Squeeze)

Goodbye Horses (Q Lazzarus)

Goodbye Seventies (Yaz)

Got The Time (Joe Jackson)

Gotta Get Away (Stiff Little Fingers)

Grey Cell Green (Ned's Atomic Dustbin)

Groove Is In The Heart (Deee-Lite)

Groovy Train (The Farm)

Guilty (Classix Nouveau)

Hallelujah (Happy Mondays)

Hands Off...She’s Mine (The English Beat)

Happy (Ned's Atomic Dustbin)

Happy Birthday (Altered Images)

Hardly Enough To Know (Dramarama)

Have In Mind (Cetu Javu)

He Was Really Saying Something (Bananarama)

Head Like a Hole (Nine Inch Nails)

Head On (The Jesus And Mary Chain)

Headhunter (Front 242)

Heart (Pet Shop Boys)

Hearts and Minds (The Farm)

Heaven (The Psychedelic Furs)

Heaven Is Waiting (The Danse Society)

Heavens Knows I'm Miserable Now (The Smiths)

Here Come Cowboys (The Psychedelic Furs)

Here Comes A Regular (The Replacements)

Here Comes Your Man (Pixies)

Here To Go (Cabaret Voltaire)

Here's Where the Story Ends (The Sundays)

Heros (David Bowie)

Hippychick (Soho)

Hold Me Now (Thompson Twins)

Holidays In The Sun (Sex Pistols)

Homosapien (Pete Shelley)

Hong Kong Garden (Siouxsie and the Banshees)

Hot Hot Hot (The Cure)

How Soon Is Now? (Snake River Conspiracy)

How Soon Is Now? (The Smiths)

Hungry, So Angry (Medium Medium)

Hurt (New Order)

I Am Your Flag (The English Beat)

I Before E Except After C (Yaz)

I Beg Your Pardon (Kon Kan)

I Can't Wait (The Real People)

I Confess (The English Beat)

I Dig You (Cult Hero)

I Don't Know What It Is (Pete Shelley)

I Don't Know Why I Love You (The House Of Love)

I Don't Mind (Buzzcocks)

I Don't Want That Kind Of Love (Jesus Jones)

I Feel Love (Donna Summer)

I Found that Essence Rare (Gang Of Four)

I Love A Man In Uniform (Gang Of Four)

I Melt With You (Modern English)

I Touch Myself (Divinyls)

I Touch Roses (Book Of Love)

I Travel (Simple Minds)

I Wanna Be Adored (The Stone Roses)

I Wanna Be Sedated (Ramones)

I Wanna Go Home (Holly And The Italians)

I Want To Be A Flintstone (The Screaming Blue Messiahs)

I Want To Touch You (The Catherine Wheel)

I Want Your (Hands On Me) (Sinead O’Connor)

I Wanted To Tell Her (Holy Ghost)

I Wanted To Tell Her (Ministry)

I Was Made For Lovin' You (Kiss)

I Will Dare (The Replacements)

I Will Follow (U2)

I Wouldn't Know You From The Rest (The Doves)

I Zimbra (Talking Heads)

I'm Not Down (The Clash)

I’ll Be You (The Replacements)

I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) (The Proclaimers)

If I Ever (Red Flag)

If I Only Had Time (The Godfathers)

In A Big Country (Big Country)

In A Room (The House Of Love)

In Between Days (The Cure)

In the Mood (Glenn Miller)

Incense And Peppermints (The Adult Net)

Infected (The The)

Info Freako (Jesus Jones)

Inside Out (The Mighty Lemon Drops)

Irish Blood, English Heart (Morrissey)

Is It Really So Strange (The Smiths)

Is That All There Is? (Peggy Lee)

Is There Anybody In There (Hunters And Collectors)

Isolation (Joy Division)

Israel (Siouxsie and the Banshees)

It's My Life (Talk Talk)

It's The End Of The World As We Know It (REM)

It's You, Only You (Mein Schmerz) (Lene Lovich)

It’s a Sin (Pet Shop Boys)

Its Yer Money I’m After Baby (The Wonder Stuff)

Janie Jones (The Clash)

Jive Jive (Brian Brain)

John, I’m Only Dancing (David Bowie)

Johnny Come Home (Fine Young Cannibals)

Join In The Chant (Nitzer Ebb)

Jump Around (House Of Pain)

Just Cant Get Enough (Depeche Mode)

Just Like Heaven (The Cure)

Karmadrome (Pop Will Eat Itself)

Kick In The Eye (Bauhaus)

Killing In The Name Of (Rage Against the Machine)

King Rockers (Generation X)

Kinky Afro (Happy Mondays)

Kiss (Age of Chance)

Kiss (Prince)

Kiss and Make Up (Saint Etienne)

Kiss and Tell (Brain Ferry)

Kiss Me (Tin Tin)

Kiss Off (Violent Femmes)

Kiss Them For Me (Siouxsie and the Banshees)

Kundalini Express (Love And Rockets)

Laid (James)

Lair (Sex Pistols)

Last Cigarette (Dramarama)

Last of the Famous International Playboys (Morrissey)

Last Train To Trancentral (The KLF)

Lawn Chairs (Our Daughter's Wedding)

Leave In Silence (Depeche Mode)

Leave Me To Bleed (Erasure)

Let Beauty Loose (Nitzer Ebb)

Let Me Go (Heaven 17)

Let's Dance (Ramones)

Let's Get Ugly (Pop Will Eat Itself)

Lets All Go (To The Fire Dances) (Killing Joke)

Lets Go Crazy (Prince)

Life Begins At The Hop (XTC)

Life's What You Make It (Talk Talk)

Lightning Strikes (The Clash)

Like A Daydream (Ride)

Like Wow - Wipeout! (Hoodoo Gurus)

Lined Up (Shriekback)

Lips Like Sugar (Echo & The Bunnymen)

Lipstick Vogue (Elvis Costello)

Lithium (Nirvana)

Little Willy (Sweet)

Living In Oblivion (Anything Box)

Living On The Ceiling (Blancmange)

Loaded (Primal Scream)

Locomotion (Orchestral Manoeuvers In The Dark)

London (The Smiths)

Looking For Lewis And Clark (The Long Ryders)

Love and Pride (King)

Love Calling (Billy Idol)

Love Is The Drug (Roxy Music)

Love Like Blood (Killing Joke)

Love Missile F1-11 (Sigue Sigue Sputnik)

Love My Way (The Psychedelic Furs)

Love Song (Simple Minds)

Love U More (Sunscreem)

Love Vigilantes (New Order)

Love Will Tear Us Apart (Joy Division)

Lucifer Sam (Love And Rockets)

Lucky Number (Lene Lovich)

Lucretia My Reflection (The Sisters of Mercy)

Lust For Life (Iggy Pop)

Madame Butterfly (Malcom McLaren)

Major Tom (Coming Home) (Peter Schilling)

Make It Mine (The Shamen)

Make Out Club (Unrest)

Marcia Baila (Les Rita Mitsouko)

Mary, Mary (Run DMC)

Master And Servant (Depeche Mode)

Message of Love (The Pretenders)

More Than This (Roxy Music)

Motor Crash (The Sugarcubes)

Movin' On Up (Primal Scream)

Murderous (Nitzer Ebb)

My Spine Is The Bass Line (Shriekback)

National Front Disco (Morrissey)

Need You Tonight (INXS)

Nemesis (Shriekback)

Never (The House Of Love)

Never Enough (The Cure)

Never Let Me Down Again (Depeche Mode)

Never Say Never (Romeo Void)

Never Stop (Discoteque) (Echo & The Bunnymen)

Never You Done That (General Public)

New Dress (Depeche Mode)

New Gold Dreams (Simple Minds)

New Life (Depeche Mode)

New Toy (Lene Lovich)

New York Groove (Ace Frehley)

New York, New York (Nina Hagen)

Nipple To The Bottle (Grace Jones)

No Big Deal (Love And Rockets)

No Feelings (Sex Pistols)

No Memory (Scarlet Fantastic)

Nobody's Diary (Yaz)

Not Enough Time (INXS)

Not Now James, We're Busy... (Pop Will Eat Itself)

Now is the Hour (Gracie Fields)

Nowhere Girl (B-Movie)

Number One Dominator (Top)

O Fortuna (Apotheosis)

O Mio Babbino Caro (Kiri Te Kanawa)

Obscurity Knocks (Trashcan Sinatras)

Obsession (Michael Des Barres and Holly Knight)

Obsession (Xymox)

Oh L'Amour (Erasure)

On a Plain (Nirvana)

One Step Beyond (Madness)

Only Love Can Break Your Heart (Saint Etienne)

Opportunities (Pet Shop Boys)

Orgasam Addict (Buzzcocks)

Original Sin (INXS)

Out Of Hand (The Mighty Lemon Drops)

Over The Shoulder (Ministry)

P:Machinery (Propaganda)

Pacific 202 (808 State)

Pale Shelter (Tears For Fears)

Panic (The Smiths)

Papa's Got a Brand New Pigbag (Pigbag)

Passionate Friend (Teardrop Explodes)

Peace Frog (The Doors)

Peek A Boo (Siouxsie and the Banshees)

People Are People (Depeche Mode)

Perfect Kiss (New Order)

Perfect Way (Scritti Politti)

Personal Jesus (Depeche Mode)

Places That Are Gone (Tommy Keene)

Planet Love (The Dylans)

Pleasure Little Treasure (Depeche Mode)

Poison Pen (Hoodoo Gurus)

Police On My Back (The Clash)

Policy Of Truth (Depeche Mode)

Political (Spirit Of The West)

Precious (The Jam)

President Gas (The Psychedelic Furs)

Pretty In Pink (The Psychedelic Furs)

Primary (The Cure)

Pro>Gen (Move Any Mountain) (The Shamen)

Promised You A Miracle (Simple Minds)

Public Image (Public Image Ltd)

Pump It Up (Elvis Costello)

Pump Up The Volume (MARRS)

Push (The Cure)

Put Your Back To it (November Group)

Quiet Life (Japan)

Quite Unusual (Front 242)

Radio (The Members)

Radio Free Europe (REM)

Radio Silence (Thomas Dolby)

Rag Doll (Frankie Valli)

Ranking Full Stop (The English Beat)

Ready Steady Go (Generation X)

Reasons To Be Cheerful, Pt. 3 (Ian Dury And The Blockheads)

Rebel Rebel (David Bowie)

Red Berry Joy Town (The Wonder Stuff)

Relax (Frankie Goes To Hollywood)

Revenge (Ministry)

Right Here Right Now (Jesus Jones)

Right Now (The Creatures)

Ringfinger (Remastered) (Nine Inch Nails)

Rise (Public Image Ltd)

Rock & Roll Girl (Paul Collins' Beat)

Rock And Roll All Night (Kiss)

Rock The Casbah (The Clash)

Route 66 (Depeche Mode)

Run Me Down (Higsons)

Runaway Boys (Stray Cats)

Running Up that Hill (Kate Bush)

Rush (Big Audio Dynamite II)

Russian Roulette (The Lords of the New Church)

Save It For Later (The English Beat)

Scream (Mantronix)

Scream Down At Me (China Crisis)

Scum (Xymox)

Seattle (Public Image Ltd)

Second Guessing (REM)

Seconds (The Human League)

Sensoria (Cabaret Voltaire)

Set Adrift On Memory Bliss (PM Dawn)

Set It Off (Strafe)

Seven Seas (Echo & The Bunnymen)

Sex On Wheels (My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult)

Sexuality (Billy Bragg)

Shack Up (A Certain Ratio)

Shake The Disease (Depeche Mode)

She Bangs The Drums (The Stone Roses)

She Makes Me Quiver (Stephen 'Tin Tin' Duffy)

She Sells Sanctuary (The Cult)

She's So High (Blur)

Sheena Is A Punk Rocker (Ramones)

Shelia Take A Bow (The Smiths)

Shellshock (New Order)

Sheriff Fatman (Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine)

Shiela Take A Bow (The Smiths)

Shine On (The House Of Love)

Shoot You Down (APB)

Shut That Door (The Wolfgang Press)

Sidewalking (The Jesus And Mary Chain)

Silver (Echo & The Bunnymen)

Sin (Nine Inch Nails)

Sinful (Pete Wyle)

Sit Down (James)

Situation (Yaz)

Situations (Cetu Javu)

Slang Teacher (Wide Boy Awake)

Smalltown Boy (Bronski Beat)

Smells Like Teen Spirit (Nirvana)

Smile (Room 11)

So Alive (Love And Rockets)

Some Other Guy (The Smithereens)

Some Sad Someone (The Wonder Stuff)

SomeDay (ISH)

Someone’s Calling (Modern English)

Something's Gone Wrong Again (Buzzcocks)

Somewhere In The World There’s A Cowboy Smiling (Blue Zoo)

Song 2 (Blur)

Spellbound (Siouxsie and the Banshees)

Start! (The Jam)

Stay (David Bowie)

Step On (Happy Mondays)

Stigmata (Ministry)

Stories for Boys (U2)

Strangelove (Depeche Mode)

Stupid Questions (New Model Army)

Suck My Kiss (Red Hot Chilli Peppers)

Suedehead (Morrissey)

Suffragette City (David Bowie)

Sunday Girl (Blondie)

Sunshine Smile (Adorable)

Supersonic (Oasis)

Swamp (That Petrol Emotion)

Swamp Thing (The Chameleons UK)

Sweet Jane’s Revenge (Times 2)

Tainted Love (Gloria Jones)

Take 5 (Northside)

Take The Skinheads Bowling (Camper Van Beethoven)

Talk Talk (Talk Talk)

Tarzan Boy (Baltimora)

Taste (Ride)

Taste of Cindy (The Jesus and Mary Chain)

Tears (The Chameleons UK)

Tears Are Not Enough (ABC)

Tears Of A Clown (The English Beat)

Tears Run Rings (Marc Almond)

Teenage Kicks (The Undertones)

Teenage Mother Superior (Bedazzled)

Telephone Operator (Pete Shelley)

Temptation (New Order)

Tenderness (General Public)

Territorial Pissing (Nirvana)

Thank You and Goodnight (The Angels)

The Anvil (Visage)

The Baby Screams (The Cure)

The Blood (The Cure)

The Bottom Line (Big Audio Dynamite)

The Boy With The Thorn In His Side (The Smiths)

The Bullrushes (The Bongos)

The Cutter (Echo & The Bunnymen)

The Dammed Don’t Cry (Visage)

The Dominatrix Sleeps Tonight (Dominatrix)

The Eton Rifles (The Jam)

The Fan And The Bellows (The Chameleons UK)

The Great Commandment (Camouflage)

The Killing Jar (Siouxsie and the Banshees)

The Killing Moon (Echo & The Bunnymen)

The Lebanon (The Human League)

The Look Of Love (ABC)

The Magician (Secession)

The Magnificent Seven (The Clash)

The Melody (Jigs And The Pigs)

The More You Live, The More You Love (A Flock Of Seagulls)

The One Thing (INXS)

The Only One I Know (The Charlatans UK)

The Only Truth (Paul Haig)

The Passenger (Siouxsie and the Banshees)

The Perfect Kiss (New Order)

The Promise (When In Rome)

The Queen And I (The Justified Ancients Of Mu Mu)

The Reason I Rock (Jigs And The Pigs)

The Sound Of The Crowd (The Human League)

The Walk (The Cure)

The Whole Of The Moon (The Waterboys)

Then (The Charlatans UK)

There Is A Light That Never Goes Out (The Smiths)

There Is No Love Between Us Anymore (Pop Will Eat Itself)

There's No Other Way (Blur)

Thieves Like Us (New Order)

Third Uncle (Bauhaus)

This Charming Man (The Smiths)

This Corrosion (The Sisters of Mercy)

This Damn Nation (The Godfathers)

This Is Not A Love Song (Public Image Ltd)

This Is Radio Clash (The Clash)

To Hell With Poverty (Gang Of Four)

Tom's Diner (DNA feat. Suzanne Vega)

Too Drunk to F (The Dead Kennedys)

Too Nice to Talk To (The English Beat)

Totally Wired (The Fall)

Touch (Secession)

Town Called Malice (The Jam)

Train in Vain (Stand by Me) (The Clash)

Transmission (Joy Division)

Tumbledown (The Jesus And Mary Chain)

Twist and Crawl (The English Beat)

Two Tribes (Frankie Goes To Hollywood)

Unbearable (The Wonder Stuff)

Uncontrollable Urge (Devo)

Under The Lights (Shriekback)

unknown (Echo & The Bunnymen)

Vapour Trail (Ride)

Vienna (Ultravox)

Visage (Visage)

Voodoo Ray (A Guy Called Gerald)

W.F.L. (Think About the Future Mix) (Happy Mondays)

Walk Away (The Sisters of Mercy)

Walk Away From Love (Yaz)

Warm Leatherette (The Normal)

Wave of Mutilation (Pixies)

Way Behind Me (The Primitives)

We Feel Good (Future’s Looking Fine) (Endgames)

We’ll Meet Again (Vera Lynn)

Wear Your Love Like Heaven (feat. Andy Parker) (Definition Of Sound)

Weirdo (The Charlatans UK)

Welcome to Paradise (Front 242)

West End Girls (Pet Shop Boys)

What Difference Does It Make? (The Smiths)

What Do I Get (Buzzcocks)

What Have I Done To Deserve This (Pet Shop Boys)

What Kind Of Girl (APB)

What's Going On (25th of May)

What's So Funny 'Bout Peace, Love And Understanding (Elvis Costello)

What’s It To Ya (Crossfire Choir)

When Alls Well (Everything But The Girl)

Which Way Should I Jump (Milltown Brothers)

White Mice (Mo-Dettes)

Whole Wide World (Wreckless Eric)

Wig (The B-52's)

William, It Was Really Nothing (The Smiths)

Windowpane (The Real People)

Wise Up Sucker (Pop Will Eat Itself)

Wishing Well (Terence Trent D'Arby)

Work (Electric Guitars)

Work For Love (Ministry)

World Destruction (Time Zone)

World Shut your Mouth (Julian Cope)

X Y and Zee (Pop Will Eat Itself)

You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet (Bachman Turner Overdrive)

You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) (Dead Or Alive)

Yummer Yummer Man (Danielle Dax)