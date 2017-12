There's more ads down here, and they help support us so, y'know, check 'em out... Altrok Radio's Top 100 for 2017





Rank Artist 1 LCD SOUNDSYSTEM 2 SPOON 3 THE NATIONAL 4 ALVVAYS 5 ORCHESTRAL MANOEUVRES IN THE DARK 6 WAXAHATCHEE 7 THE DISTRICTS 8 THE SUBURBS 9 RIDE 10 ARCADE FIRE 11 LIARS 12 WOLF PARADE 13 MATT POND P.A. 14 STRAND OF OAKS 15 THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN 16 !!! 17 DEATH FROM ABOVE 18 THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS 19 SLEAFORD MODS 20 BULLY 21 FILTHY FRIENDS 22 MORRISSEY 23 MAKTHAVERSKAN 24 THE HORRORS 25 CUT COPY 26 LIAM GALLAGHER 27 BASH AND POP 28 BECK 29 THE AFGHAN WHIGS 30 TORRES 31 ALL WE ARE 32 CLOUD NOTHINGS 33 PAUL WELLER 34 FRANZ FERDINAND 35 SLOWDIVE 36 NICOLE ATKINS 37 ERASURE 38 WIRE 39 GOLDFRAPP 40 THE ANIX 41 CAR SEAT HEADREST 42 TED LEO 43 THE WATERBOYS 44 JUSTICE 45 MARK LANEGAN BAND 46 R. MISSING 47 JESSICA BOUDREAUX 48 JAPANDROIDS 49 KURT BAKER COMBO 50 SUNSHINE AND THE RAIN 51 COLD WAR KIDS 52 FORMATION 53 DEAP VALLY 54 THE KILLERS 55 SLOTHRUST 56 ENTER SHIKARI 57 L7 58 MARIKA HACKMAN 59 DEPECHE MODE 60 BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE 61 GRMLN 62 KESTRELS 63 SPARKS 64 RUBBLEBUCKET 65 RAC 66 WHITE LIES 67 SAVE FERRIS 68 PROTOMARTYR 69 SINKANE 70 BELLE AND SEBASTIAN 71 HIGH WAISTED 72 MATTHEW SWEET 73 BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB 74 THE WORLD IS A BEAUTIFUL PLACE AND I AM NO LONGER AFRAID TO DIE 75 THE MOUNTAIN GOATS 76 PORTUGAL. THE MAN 77 ANGEL OLSEN 78 RON GALLO 79 MGMT 80 ALISON MOYET 81 THE BLACK ANGELS 82 FUTURE ISLANDS 83 RAINER MARIA 84 NULL AND VOID 85 FEVER RAY 86 HOOKWORMS 87 THE RADIO DEPT. 88 TRENTEMOLLER 89 UNKLE 90 THE COURTNEYS 91 JESSICA HERNANDEZ AND THE DELTAS 92 ST. VINCENT 93 WILD CUB 94 THE SHINS 95 BILLY BRAGG 96 CAGE THE ELEPHANT 97 POM POMS 98 PROPHETS OF RAGE 99 THE DRUMS 100 THE KOOKS Pretty good year this year, and (as I predicted after 2016's massive entertainment losses) there were a lot of classic artists putting out worthy new music. This is the end result of all the industry charts we put out in the year, weighted for rank - ah, the things you can do with spreadsheets... Previous Posts Showcase 633 (A Selection From 2017; 12/15/2017)

Showcase 632 (12/8/2017)

Showcase 631 (12/1/2017)

Showcase 630 (11/24/2017)

Showcase 629 (11/17/2017)

Showcase 628 (11/10/2017)

Showcase 627 (11/3/2017)

Showcase 626 (10/27/2017)

Showcase 625 (10/20/2017)

Showcase 624 (10/13/2017)

Please Look At Our Advertisers (Or The Website Gets It)

Congratulations, you've found the hidden text.



Welcome to Altrok.com, also available at AltrokRadio.com and AltrockRadio.com. Here's where the remaining listeners of several fine radio stations have retreated, regrouped, and built a replacement strong enough to stand on its own. It builds on the independent legacy of New Jersey's FM106.3, New York's WPIX and WLIR, Oklahoma's 105.3 The Spy, the pre-buyout mindset of KROQ, WBCN and WHFS and of every other alternative station that was destroyed at a moment's notice - not because they weren't making money, but because there was bigger money to be found elsewhere.



We've stood by as truly independent alternative rock radio died. Sure, something called "alternative" took its place, but we know for sure that anything that "tests well" with soccer moms just ain't alternative. (Even if some of us happen to be soccer moms.) So we've taken matters into our own hands.



This really is independent alternative rock radio, visible here at Altrok.com and audible at our web radio station. It has the classic music that fired our passions back in the day - or that we maybe only heard about from our elders - but it's mostly made of the new music that does precisely the same for us now. We're paying attention to scenes all over the world, watching the energy build, and waiting to see what it creates. Wherever it happens, we'll make sure you can hear about it here. We've been slowly building all this since 2001, and now that you've noticed us, we're glad you're here.



Of course, it's only here because you want it to be here, and it can only stay if you help it along - especially by checking out our advertisers (they support us) and by listening (the more that listen, the more visible we are.) Please use the "feedback" link above to let us know whether it works for you, and what you want it to be as the future unfolds. (And if you need help hearing it, let us know that, too.)